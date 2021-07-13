Energy Web Token (EWT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $158.99 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Energy Web Token has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for about $5.29 or 0.00016005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $158.99 million and approximately $642,746.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

