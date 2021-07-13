Enphase Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz Sells 18,908 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12.
ENPH stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.22. The company had a trading volume of 45,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,497. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $229.04.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
