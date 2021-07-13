Enphase Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz Sells 18,908 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12.

ENPH stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.22. The company had a trading volume of 45,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,497. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

