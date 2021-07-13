Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 697,100 shares, a growth of 903.0% from the June 15th total of 69,500 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:ENTX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 268,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,732. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $134.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entera Bio will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

