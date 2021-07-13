Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Aegis

Aegis reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Aegis currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENTX. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entera Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Entera Bio stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entera Bio by 2.9% in the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

