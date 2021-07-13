Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:EBTC) Director Sells $103,961.05 in Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $103,961.05.

NYSE EBTC opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.

