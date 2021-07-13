Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:EBTC) Director Sells $103,961.05 in Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $103,961.05.
NYSE EBTC opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $36.78.
Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile
See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.