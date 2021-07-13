Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,745,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 71,633 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $170,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 433,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 22,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641,517. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

