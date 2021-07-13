Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,564 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 23.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

In related news, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,287.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 908.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

