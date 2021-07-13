Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

NYSE MFA opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

