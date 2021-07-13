Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $189,000 in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $319.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.10. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. Analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on JNCE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

