Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,485,000 after buying an additional 199,255 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 742,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,886,000 after buying an additional 35,233 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 350,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ASTE. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.