EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) PT Set at $39.60 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $39.60 target price on EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of EQBBF opened at $39.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66. EQT AB has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

