Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) Insider Acquires £28,670 in Stock

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) insider Richard Cooper acquired 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £28,670 ($37,457.54).

Shares of EQLS opened at GBX 46 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £82.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. Equals Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.89.

Get Equals Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Equals Group from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.