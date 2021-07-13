Eristica Reaches Market Capitalization of $285,862.48 (ERT)

Eristica (CURRENCY:ERT) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Eristica coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eristica has a market cap of $285,862.48 and $2.00 worth of Eristica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eristica has traded 252.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00050988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.46 or 0.00818033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Eristica Coin Profile

Eristica (ERT) is a coin. Eristica’s total supply is 230,502,120 coins and its circulating supply is 172,481,794 coins. The official website for Eristica is eristica.com . Eristica’s official Twitter account is @EsportsDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eristica’s official message board is blog.eristica.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Esports.com is an Ethereum based platform where gamers and gaming fans are able to share, curate and enjoy content together or participate in and contribute to events. The one-stop service platform is slipt in 3 mains branches: education, entertainment, and statistics. Users can participate in creating content for these areas by writing guides or producing videos. Esports.com platform is powered by the Esports Reward Tokens (ERT) which is used to pay for training, acquiring in-game items, hardware merchandising, unlocking the premium subscription tiers, rewards for creating content and unlocking exclusive content. “

Buying and Selling Eristica

