Esther Lee Sells 7,800 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $505,128.00.

NYSE MET opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 8.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

