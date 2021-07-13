Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.69.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.03. 598,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,522. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.17. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $150.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

