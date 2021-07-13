Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after acquiring an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after acquiring an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,264,000 after acquiring an additional 52,543 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,543. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $380.30. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $276.14 and a 52 week high of $409.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

