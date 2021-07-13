Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $7.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.18. The stock had a trading volume of 644,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,847,766. The company has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.60. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.43.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

