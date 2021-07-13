Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 470 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 712,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50,678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period.

SPHD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,339. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $46.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00.

