Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 2,819 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.81. 262,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,355. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $58.06 and a 52-week high of $96.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.81.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.