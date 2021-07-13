Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 3,176 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,351,012,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,755,000 after buying an additional 559,423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after buying an additional 9,625,344 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,805 shares of company stock worth $14,116,914. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.55. 262,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,079,534. The company has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.62. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.