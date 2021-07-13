eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Trading Down 1%

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07). 785,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,708,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In other news, insider Masood Choudhry purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

