Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Down to $13.90

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.90, but opened at $13.50. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 2,852 shares trading hands.

EVLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 44,904 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 260,818.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 70,421 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,630,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after buying an additional 196,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

