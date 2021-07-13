Evercore ISI Increases PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $370.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $313.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.37.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL opened at $302.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a twelve month low of $164.33 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.