Everipedia (IQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.70 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $120.95 million and approximately $14.70 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,456,527 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,269,060 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

