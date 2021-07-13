EVO Payments, Inc. (NYSE:EVOP) EVP Michael L. Reidenbach Sells 21,000 Shares

EVO Payments, Inc. (NYSE:EVOP) EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $631,680.00.

NYSE:EVOP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 145,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,306. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.