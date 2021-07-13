Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,662,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,536,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.77. 432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,688. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.30.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.95.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

