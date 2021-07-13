Exact Sciences Co. (NYSE:EXAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NYSE:EXAS) will announce ($0.72) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.51). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 12,384 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $1,374,624.00. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $116.16 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

