ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Garen K. Staglin Acquires 2,500 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.04 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $107.45. 76,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $108.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.15.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in ExlService by 2,321.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

