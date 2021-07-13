eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,560,000.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, May 28th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00.

NYSE:EXPI traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,052. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $90.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

