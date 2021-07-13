F5 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:FFIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:FFIV) to announce $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.44 and the highest is $2.52. F5 Networks posted earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks stock opened at $186.02 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total value of $322,290.56. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total value of $348,492.21. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,466 shares of company stock worth $1,020,644.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.