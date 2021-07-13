FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.750-$11.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $314.88.

Shares of FDS opened at $339.54 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

