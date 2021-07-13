Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Farfetch by 485.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83,146 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $66,275,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $514,600,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTCH opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.55.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

