Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Shares Up 2%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) shares shot up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 390 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 385 ($5.03). 17,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 34,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 377.50 ($4.93).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 368.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute trauma, cancer growth and spread, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS); and Clevegen, an immunotherapy candidate, designed to prevent tumor growth and metastasis that targets the tumor immune suppressor molecule; and D-ARDS, a diagnostic tool to estimate ARDS severity and to follow ARDS outcome.

