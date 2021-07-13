FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) Short Interest Up 2,870.0% in June

FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, an increase of 2,870.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FECOF remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. FEC Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get FEC Resources alerts:

FEC Resources Company Profile

FEC Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract 72, an offshore license located to the north west of the Philippine Island of Palawan. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for FEC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FEC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.