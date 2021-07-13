Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Increased to $33.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $31.50 to $33.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,024.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2,870,142.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 200,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,910 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.