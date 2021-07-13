Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE FOE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.15. 607,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,430. Ferro has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

