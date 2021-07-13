FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16. FG New America Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

In other FG New America Acquisition news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGNA. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,044,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,975,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,679,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,076,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

