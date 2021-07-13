Financial Comparison: Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) & Its Competitors

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CERE) is one of 861 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cerevel Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cerevel Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cerevel Therapeutics N/A -$152.14 million -11.71 Cerevel Therapeutics Competitors $1.69 billion $121.69 million -2.35

Cerevel Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cerevel Therapeutics. Cerevel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerevel Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cerevel Therapeutics Competitors 4669 17788 39168 769 2.58

Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.67%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 52.31%. Given Cerevel Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cerevel Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Cerevel Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerevel Therapeutics N/A -64.65% -41.11% Cerevel Therapeutics Competitors -2,689.27% -115.29% -27.97%

Summary

Cerevel Therapeutics peers beat Cerevel Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety. The company's products also comprise Tavapadon, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of early- and late-stage Parkinson's disease; CVL-871, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist for the treatment of dementia-related apathy; and CVL-936, a selective dopamine D3-preferring antagonist, which is in Phase I single ascending dose trials for the treatment of substance use disorder. It is also involved in the development of various preclinical portfolio for various neuroscience indications. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

