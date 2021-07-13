Financial Review: Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) & Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP)

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pledge Petroleum has a beta of -10.28, suggesting that its share price is 1,128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alto Ingredients and Pledge Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pledge Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alto Ingredients presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.30%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Pledge Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Pledge Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.46 -$15.12 million $0.08 70.50 Pledge Petroleum N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Pledge Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alto Ingredients.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Pledge Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients 1.82% 15.38% 8.25% Pledge Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Pledge Petroleum on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About Pledge Petroleum

Pledge Petroleum Corp. intends to produce renewable diesel fuel and biochar. The company is based in Maryville, Tennessee.

