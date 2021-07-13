Financial Review: Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) vs. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) and Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II and Capital Senior Living’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$13.61 million N/A N/A Capital Senior Living $383.86 million 0.29 -$295.37 million N/A N/A

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capital Senior Living.

Profitability

This table compares Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II and Capital Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Capital Senior Living -61.65% N/A -13.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II and Capital Senior Living, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 2 0 3.00 Capital Senior Living 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Capital Senior Living.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Capital Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Capital Senior Living shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II beats Capital Senior Living on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes. It also offers assisted living services consist of personal care services, such as assistance with activities of daily living, including ambulation, bathing, dressing, eating, grooming, personal hygiene, and monitoring or assistance with medications; support services, including meals, assistance with social and recreational activities, laundry, general housekeeping, maintenance, and transportation services; and supplemental services, which include extra transportation, personal maintenance, and extra laundry, as well as special care services for residents with various forms of dementia. In addition, the company provides memory care services; and home care services through third-party providers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 101 senior housing communities in 22 states with an aggregate capacity of approximately 13,000 residents, including 60 owned and 12 leased senior housing communities. Capital Senior Living Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

