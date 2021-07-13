Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:FTCV) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Acquires 809,039 Shares

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:FTCV) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 809,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $9,781,281.51. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 402,440 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $4,688,426.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 123,945 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,522,044.60.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 47,599 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $577,851.86.

Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,128. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

