Fireball Trading Down 13.6% Over Last Week (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 53% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Fireball has a market capitalization of $80,341.64 and approximately $143.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.07 or 0.00012553 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fireball has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.39 or 0.00291045 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000477 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,734 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.