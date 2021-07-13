First Choice Bancorp (NYSE:FCBP) Director Pravin Pranav Purchases 1,500 Shares

First Choice Bancorp (NYSE:FCBP) Director Pravin Pranav purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $48,030.00.

First Choice Bancorp stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. First Choice Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

