First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,101,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,568,000 after acquiring an additional 55,936 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,553,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,307,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 392.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $799.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.20. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.27 and a 12 month high of $901.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $844.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCNCA. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

