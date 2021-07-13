First Foundation Inc. (NYSE:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares

First Foundation Inc. (NYSE:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $244,100.00.
NYSE:FFWM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,671. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $25.81.
First Foundation Company Profile
Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.