First Foundation Inc. (NYSE:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares

First Foundation Inc. (NYSE:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $244,100.00.

NYSE:FFWM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,671. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

