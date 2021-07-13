First National Financial (TSE:FN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.72

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$50.72 and traded as high as C$50.99. First National Financial shares last traded at C$49.96, with a volume of 9,524 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.33.

Get First National Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.72.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$336.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.196 dividend. This is an increase from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.80%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,076.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,541,782 shares in the company, valued at C$383,952,121.62.

First National Financial Company Profile (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.