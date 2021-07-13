First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $25.05 on Friday. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $200.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.84.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 654,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 14,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

