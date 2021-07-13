FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FCFS. Wedbush upped their price target on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

FirstCash stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.88. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 16.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 12.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 8.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,323,000 after purchasing an additional 211,361 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 138.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 42.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

