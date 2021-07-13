Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

Fiserv stock opened at $108.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

