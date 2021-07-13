Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $0.60 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Fission Uranium stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $291.93 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50. Fission Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.57.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

